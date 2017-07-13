Claim Academy Shows Off Graduate Projects

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A real challenger to the traditional college education will be on display this afternoon. It’s called Demo Day, where graduates of Claim Academy, a coding school created by the winner of an Arch Grant, Ola Ayeni, will present their final projects.
Ayeni founded Claim after moving to St. Louis from Chicago and not finding enough tech talent for his own business. He has since graduated about 100 students from the 12 week course. Another six are set to graduate today.
“People who come directly from high school or have some college or somebody who is changing their career come to Claim Academy. We know tradition has it’s own place, but for a fee of $10,000 you can start earning an average of $58,000 after three months,” he says.
Veterans can attend Claim Academy for free.