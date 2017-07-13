Health Department Searches for Other Bourbon Virus Cases

July 13, 2017 6:47 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Health Department officials say they’re working with the Centers for Disease Control to see if there have been any other Bourbon virus cases in the state. This follows the death of a Meramec State Park employee who recently caught the mysterious tick-borne disease, which was first discovered in Bourbon County, Kansas, in 2014.

“There’s been just a handful, very few, less than a half dozen cases that have been described since,” says Dr. Morey Gardner, director of infectious diseases at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

“We dont have any specific therapy, which is true of most viral illnesses. We only have effective anti-viral treatment,” he says.

Known symptoms of Bourbon virus include fever, headache, body aches, rash and fatique. Most people have a full recovery from tick borne diseases but the elderly and those with chronic health problems are more likely to become seriously ill.

