House Proposal Calls for Less DUI Checkpoints

July 13, 2017 8:32 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fewer DUI checkpoints could be coming to Missouri roads. This after a proposal from the state House of Representatives. The proposal says no money from Missouri’s new state budget would be able to be used on DUI checkpoints.

Supporters like State Rep Scott Fitzpatrick say that money is better spent on having more officers on the road, not all in one spot at a DUI checkpoint.

“It’s a better use of money and it saves more lives by getting more drunk drivers off the road and it does so at a lower cost, so from a budgeting perspective it’s hard to argue in any way that checkpoints are the more effective method than saturation patrols,” he says.

MoDot reported in the year that ended July 1, 2016 regular patrolling resulted in more than three thousand arrests, at a cost of about $700 per arrest.

Meanwhile, DUI checkpoints resulted in 1200 arrests at a cost of more than a $1000 per arrest.

