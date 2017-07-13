Ill. COPS Start Statewide Bike Ride

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This morning the Illinois chapter of COPS, Concerns of Police Survivors, starts it’s bike ride across Illinois. It starts at the marina in Alton at 7 a.m. and goes to Chicago. This annual event honors law enforcement during stops along the ride.
“This year our first stop will be at Lewis and Clark College, because that is the area that Officer Blake Snyder from St. Louis county and his family are originally from,” says Granite City Police Lieutenant Denna De Yong, who worked alongside Officer Snyder’s father-in-law.
Each rider is required to raise $600 and that money goes for the fees for all children of fallen officers in Illinois to go to “Cops Camp” in Wisconsin, a camp strictly for kids of fallen officers.