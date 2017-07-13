CBS Sports: Jontay Porter Says ‘Safe Assumption’ He’ll Play For Mizzou This Year

July 13, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: basketball, college, Columbia, Jontay Porter, Michael Porter Jr., Mizzou, NCAA, recruiting, SEC

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a verbal commitment to the rumor that top-10 basketball recruit in the class of 2018, Jontay Porter, will reclassify his graduation year to attend Missouri this fall.

Porter spoke with CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish at the Nike Peach Jam event in North Augusta, South Carolina and was asked if it’s a “safe assumption” that he will reclassify and enroll at Mizzou soon so that he can play alongside his brother, Michael Porter Jr., this season.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s a safe assumption,” Parrish says Jontay Porter told him.

Mizzou’s recruiting class is ranked No. 8 in the nation, with the No. 1 overall recruit Porter Jr. already committed. It’s been rumored for months that the younger Porter would reclassify to be able to play with his brother at Mizzou. Porter Jr. is a likely one-and-done player next year.

Parrish says he also asked Porter if he is “ready for college basketball” since he be year younger than most freshmen around the country.

“I wouldn’t enroll early at Mizzou unless I felt that way,” Porter say. “So I’m pretty confident.”

Mizzou hasn’t released a statement.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen