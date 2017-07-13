CBS Sports: Jontay Porter Says ‘Safe Assumption’ He’ll Play For Mizzou This Year

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a verbal commitment to the rumor that top-10 basketball recruit in the class of 2018, Jontay Porter, will reclassify his graduation year to attend Missouri this fall.

Porter spoke with CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish at the Nike Peach Jam event in North Augusta, South Carolina and was asked if it’s a “safe assumption” that he will reclassify and enroll at Mizzou soon so that he can play alongside his brother, Michael Porter Jr., this season.

“Yeah, for sure. That’s a safe assumption,” Parrish says Jontay Porter told him.

Mizzou’s recruiting class is ranked No. 8 in the nation, with the No. 1 overall recruit Porter Jr. already committed. It’s been rumored for months that the younger Porter would reclassify to be able to play with his brother at Mizzou. Porter Jr. is a likely one-and-done player next year.

Parrish says he also asked Porter if he is “ready for college basketball” since he be year younger than most freshmen around the country.

“I wouldn’t enroll early at Mizzou unless I felt that way,” Porter say. “So I’m pretty confident.”

Jontay Porter tells @CBSSports it’s “a safe assumption” he’ll reclassify and play for Mizzou this season.

Mizzou hasn’t released a statement.

