Missouri Candidates Gear Up for 2018 Elections

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – Democratic candidates in Missouri are lining up to take on Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner in her bid for re-election.

Two Democrats entered the race this week, just days after Wagner announced she wouldn’t run for Senator Claire McCaskill’s seat.

Wagner is instead seeking re-election. So far, Wagner’s Democratic challengers include attorney Kelli Dunaway and St. Louis area attorney Cort VanOstran.

Meanwhile talk is starting to heat up over who will challenge Claire McCaskill on the Republican side.

State Treasurer Eric Schmitt says he may consider it.

“I appreciate being mentioned and the encouragement that I’ve received and people that have called, and I’m not excluding anything at this point,” he says.

In the gubernatorial race, Governor Eric Greitens’ nonprofit group is planning a statewide television advertising campaign pushing the governor’s promise to balance the state’s budget without raising taxes.

The Kansas City Star reports A New Missouri Incorporated has purchased about $78,000 in air time on a Springfield station and nearly $70,000 of time on a St. Louis station.

Austin Chambers, the governor’s senior adviser, says the campaign will eventually reach five major markets in Missouri.

