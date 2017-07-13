PETA Asks City to Post Warning Signs to Prevent Car Deaths

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This week’s rescue of a chihuahua-mix from a hot car parked near the St. Louis Zoo, has PETA asking the city of St. Louis for some help.
PETA spokesperson Andrea Adelman says they’re approaching the City Director of Parks and Recreation, Greg Hayes, to post signs around Forest Park reminding everyone that an enclosed car can heat up to dangerous levels in very short time.
Adelman says people often say they are leaving for just a minute, but it can take only 15 minutes for an animal or child to die in a parked hot car.
“Warning signs about leaving a child or animal unattended in a hot car should be posted on every lamp post, on every parking lot possible to prevent these agonizing deaths,” Adelman says.
More than two dozen dogs and nearly 20 children have died in hot cars across the nation so far this year.
Molly, the dog pulled from a 120 degrees car Tuesday, has been recovering at the Humane Society and has now returned home.