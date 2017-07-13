Springfield Police Investigate Tiny House Theft

July 13, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Springfield, theft, tiny house

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (KMOX) – Missouri authorities are looking for suspects in an unusual theft.

Many people have had burglars break into their home, but in Springfield, thieves stole the whole home. Resident Lisa Stubblefield had left her ‘tiny house’ in a roped off area for the Food Truck Showdown, but when she arrived for the weekend festivities, the 13-foot tall house was gone. It has a covered porch but no plumbing, and is designed to be a mobile clothing boutique.

Police did find the building but no arrests have been made.

