St. Charles School Installs ‘Buddy Benches’ to Combat Playground Loneliness

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – Castlio Elementary School in St. Charles has installed Buddy Benches on its playground, designed as a place for students who are new and may be lonely during recess.

The idea behind the benches is simple: If a child is sitting on the bench alone, it is a signal to other kids to ask him or her to play.

The simple solution to some students’ stress and anxiety was a few years ago by 10-year-old Christian Bucks.

Christian is credited with introducing buddy benches to America, after a potential move to Germany for his dad’s job meant he would be the new kid, with no one to play with at recess.

One German school Christian and his mom looked at had a solution for this — the Buddy Bench.

There are an estimated 2,000 schools with benches across the United States, and in about a dozen other countries, the Washington Post reports.

Castlio Elementary School is in the Francis Howell School District.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook