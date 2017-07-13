Cardinals Make List of 50 Richest Sports Franchises in the World

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals just barely made Forbes’ “World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams” list for 2017 – tied at No. 47 overall.

The Cardinals are valued by Forbes at $1.8 billion, the same at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL and Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. That number makes St. Louis the seventh most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball.

Forbes estimates the Cowboys’ value at $4.2 billion, dwarfing the New York Yankees’ runner-up status at $3.7 billion.

The next three are all European soccer clubs: Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. The New England Patriots, New York Knicks, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Lakers round out the top 10.

Of those top-seven North American teams, four missed the playoffs this past season.

The average current value of the top most valuable teams is $2.5 billion, the highest to date. That’s an increase of $300 million dollars over last year.

The Cardinals increased its value by 12 percent since last year’s ranking, according to Forbes.

