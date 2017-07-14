Ameren Illinois Installs AED Devices on 240 Trucks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren Illinois is now prepared to do more than restore power and replace utility poles from it’s field vehicles.
With the installation of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) in nearly 240 trucks across southern and central Illinois – they are also able to save lives.
President of Ameren Illinois, Richard Mark says an employee went into cardiac arrest in 2014 at the company’s Mt. Vernon operating center. Co-workers used an AED at the facility to save his life.
“We have safety teams in every location throughout the state of Illinois,” Mark says. “These safety teams came together in a statewide meeting and this was one of their top recommendations..is that we put these AED devices in every one of our field operation trucks.”
Field employees are already trained in CPR and first aid. Mark says one employee gave first aid to a car crash victim a month ago.
He adds the potential to save a life is worth the investment.