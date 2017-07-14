Army Veteran’s Dying Wish Is To Hear From You

CBS Local — Lee Hernandez has a dying wish: He just wants to hear from people.

Hernandez has continuous strokes that have taken away his vision and impaired his cognitive abilities. Even after three brain surgeries, nothing changed. He’s under hospice care at his home in New Bravos, Texas, where doctors haven’t been able to detect what it is that’s ailing him. They said there’s nothing more they can do but try to make the 18-year Army veteran, who served in Iraq, comfortable.

One day, Lee asked his wife Ernestine to hold his phone in case anyone texted or called. After two hours without any notifications, Lee said to Ernestine “I guess no one wants to talk to me.”

“It broke my heart,” Ernestine said, via W-USA 9. “(Lee’s) speech is not very well, so many people didn’t take much interest or want to talk to him.”

Ernestine looked to spread this sentiment to Caregivers of Wounded Warriors. They then posted Lee’s wish on their Facebook page. Since then, Lee and Ernestine have received a huge number of calls and texts.

“Thank you, everyone, for your calls and support,” Ernestine said. “I am trying to give him the best life I am able to with the help of my mom.”

Ernestine reads the messages to Lee who is thankful for the support.

“The experience is very painful,” Lee said. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Ernestine says the best time to call is between 2 and 6 p.m. pacific time. Their number is 210-632-6778.