Belleville Police Investigate Two Circle K Robberies

July 14, 2017 8:34 PM
Belleville, Illinois (KMOX) – The Belleville Sheriff’s Department is trying to figure out if the same man robbed two different Circle K’s a few weeks apart.

A suspect robbed the 5904 Old St. Louis Road location Friday. A weapon was not displayed and he fled on foot. On June 20th, a suspect robbed the location at 8300 Old St. Louis Road at gunpoint and also fled on foot.

In both cases, he got away with an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.

In the surveillance photos, the suspect is wearing the exact same clothes – a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white cap underneath, khaki’s and a cloth over his mouth. The suspect is described as a black man about 5’10” with a medium build.

circle k robbery suspect Belleville Police Investigate Two Circle K Robberies

(Courtesy of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Dept.)

If you have any information, please call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5734.

