Best Ice Cream Spots in St. Louis For National Ice Cream Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Don’t let National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16, pass by without enjoying some frozen dessert. Whether you eat it from a cone, bowl or right out of the tub, one of these places has what you need:

Ted Drewes

TedDrews.com

6726 Chippewa St. Louis, MO 63109

It’s a St. Louis tradition that “really is good guys, and gals.” Don’t be afraid to break away from a classic sundae, shake or concrete, because the “Brennan Blend,” “All Shook Up,” “Southern Delight” and other specials will have you hooked.

Clementines Creamery

ClementineCreamery.com

1637 S. 18th Street

St. Louis, MO 63104

&

730 Demun

Clayton, MO 63105

1637 S 18th St, St. Louis, MO 63104

For the 21-and-over crowd, this is the ice cream for you. If your in the mood for some bourbon, rum or maybe a dark stout, they’ve got you covered, in dessert form. And the non-alcoholic choices like Gooey-Butter Cake and Front Porch Mint are good too.

Ices Plain and Fancy

IcesPlainandFancy.com

2256 S 39th St, St. Louis, MO 63110

This is where science meets food. It’s ice cream created at -321 degrees and you can watch the process happen.

Crown Candy

CrownCandyKitchen.net

1401 St Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106

It’s the perfect spot if you’re also in need of a meal on Sunday. Be warned, you probably won’t be able to finish one of their famous shakes AND BLT’s.

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream

BoardwalkWaffles.com

7326B Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143

This is one you maybe haven’t heard of yet, but doesn’t a mix of breakfast and dessert sound perfect? It’s a waffle and ice cream sandwich, using flavors from Serendipity Ice Cream.

Doozles Frozen Custard

DoozlesFrozenCustard

717 S New Florissant Rd

Florissant, MO 63031

&

3156 Elm Point Industrial Dr

St Charles, MO 63301

You can’t pass up on a Doozlestix or Doozle’s Delight.

Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain

125 N Main St, St. Charles, MO

This ice cream shop is so quaint it doesn’t even have a website. And when you order a shake, don’t forget to ask for Gooey-Butter Cake on top.

Snow Factory

SnowFactorySTL.com

6602 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO

No scoops necessary here, it’s actually rolled and comes from a Thai tradition. Don’t worry, they still serve the classic flavors you’re looking for.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream

Jenis.com

389 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO

Check out Jeni’s either before, or after a night in the Central West End.

The Taco & Ice Cream Joint

2738 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO

Yes, yes, yes, there is Guacamole ice cream.

