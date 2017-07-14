Cardinals’ Grichuk Goes to DL, Jose Martinez Recalled

PITTSBURGH (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to tonight’s series opener in Pittsburgh that they have recalled outfielder/first baseman José Martínez from Memphis (AAA) and placed outfielder Randal Grichuk (lower back strain) on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 10.

Martínez opened the season on the Major League roster for the first time in his career. The right-handed hitter is batting .280 (35-for-125) with five home runs and 17 RBI in 50 games with St. Louis. The 28-year-old has made 26 starts and has two outfield assists, coming in back-to-back games April 17 & 18 vs. Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Venezuela native was recently optioned by St. Louis on July 7, but did not appear in a game with Memphis. Martínez, who wears uniform no. 58, made his Major League debut against Pittsburgh on September 6, 2016 at PNC Park.

Grichuk, 25, is batting .215 (48-for-223) with nine home runs and 30 RBI in 61 games over two stints with St. Louis this season, ranking among club leaders in doubles (16, T2nd) and stolen bases (5, T2nd) and extra-base hits (25, 4th). Since rejoining the Cardinals on June 25, the Texas native is batting .196 (11-for-56) with five home runs, two doubles and 11 RBI in 15 games.

This marks the second time in Grichuk’s career missing time with the same injury. The outfielder was previously placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower back strain during the 2015 season and missed 27 games from April 17-May 15.

