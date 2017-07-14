Mike Shannon Returns to Calling Road Games on Special Weekend

July 14, 2017 12:01 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For the first time since the 2015 MLB Postseason, Mike Shannon will return to the St. Louis Cardinals road broadcast booth, this weekend in Pittsburgh.

As most diehard Cardinals fans know, Shannon has limited his work on the Cardinals Radio Network to only home games this and last season. But to celebrate his 78th birthday on Saturday, July 14, he will be calling a Cardinals game on the road.

The last time he called an away Cardinals game was Game 4 of the 2015 NLDS in Chicago.

St. Louis Cardinals fans sing Happy Birthday to Mike Shannon on July 15, 2016. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

He joined KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman Friday morning to talk about the change, saying he has a lot of friends in the Pittsburgh. It’s a win-win for Shannon and Cards fans, as he will be able to celebrate his birthday and listeners get three extra nights of Shannon on the radio.

The three-game Pirates series begins with a pair of 6:05 p.m. starts on Friday and Saturday, and ends with 12:35 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

Then as the Cardinals 10-game road trip continues, Shannon says, “I’m gonna send them on to New York and Chicago, so they’re on their own after that.”

After series with the Mets and Cubs, the Cardinals return to Busch Stadium on Monday, July 24 for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Ackerman, who shares a July 15th birthday with the Cardinals Hall of Famer, talked about the upcoming series for the Birds.

Both are looking forward to looking forward to seeing the Cardinals’ All Stars Yadier Molina and Carlos Martinez after terrific performances in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Pregame coverage of tonight’s Cardinals game begins at 5:10 on KMOX 1120 AM.

