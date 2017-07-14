Former Teacher Sentenced For Promoting Prostitution

July 14, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Hixton Middle School, Prostitution, sex offender, Spanish, Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former suburban St. Louis Spanish teacher has been sentenced to probation for promoting prostitution.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Robert Wilson was sentenced to five years of probation and must perform 80 hours of community service. He must also register as a sex offender.

Wilson entered an Alford plea last month to a charge of promoting prostitution in the third degree. The plea means Wilson admits no guilt but agrees that prosecutors have evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors claimed Wilson promoted the prostitution of two women and paid roughly 30 to 40 women for sex in the last three years.

Wilson was a Spanish teacher at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves, Missouri, when he was arrested last year. He no longer works there.

