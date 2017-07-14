New Homeless Shelter Raises Concerns

IMPERIAL, MO. (KMOX) – A proposed homeless shelter in Imperial comes before the Jefferson County Planning Commission tonight. Haven for Hope President Tony Crane says the homeless are already in the area and need help.
“There are people living in the woods who are uncontrolled in very unhelpful environments and they’re only going to get worse, and people are going to have to deal with them at some point,” he says.
Crane expects opposition from resident afraid a homeless shelter will lower their property values. The proposed site at 931 River Street in Imperial would house more than twenty “non chronic” or recently homeless people.