New Homeless Shelter Raises Concerns

July 14, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: homless, Imperial, Planning Commission, shelter

IMPERIAL, MO. (KMOX) – A proposed homeless shelter in Imperial comes before the Jefferson County Planning Commission tonight. Haven for Hope President Tony Crane says the homeless are already in the area and need help.

“There are people living in the woods who are uncontrolled in very unhelpful environments and they’re only going to get worse, and people are going to have to deal with them at some point,” he says.

Crane expects opposition from resident afraid a homeless shelter will lower their property values. The proposed site at 931 River Street in Imperial would house more than twenty “non chronic” or recently homeless people.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen