Running Over Your Friends With A Golf Cart Is The Newest Viral Sensation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If there was ever a time for a “Do Not Attempt At Home” disclaimer, this is that time.
People are driving into, and over, their friends on the golf course with their carts and sharing the videos on social media. It’s a trend that’s be popularized by the sports media site, Barstool Sports.
It’s become a pretty brutal trend for fellas on golf course across the country:
Please, please do not run over your friends on the golf course. Let’s just laugh at what’s been done in the above videos and leave it at that.