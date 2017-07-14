Running Over Your Friends With A Golf Cart Is The Newest Viral Sensation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If there was ever a time for a “Do Not Attempt At Home” disclaimer, this is that time.

People are driving into, and over, their friends on the golf course with their carts and sharing the videos on social media. It’s a trend that’s be popularized by the sports media site, Barstool Sports.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel out on the course these days @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

It’s become a pretty brutal trend for fellas on golf course across the country:

HE GOT RUN THE FUCK OVER @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

No good deed goes unpunished @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Gotta watch out for the water hazard on 18 @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

And just like that he was never seen or heard from again @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Gotta keep your head on a swivel out on the course these days @foreplaypod A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Please, please do not run over your friends on the golf course. Let’s just laugh at what’s been done in the above videos and leave it at that.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook