St. Louisan Named to USA Hockey U17 Team

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fenton, Missouri native Cole Mcward earned a spot on the 2017 United States Under-17 Hockey Team, that will compete in the Five Nations Tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic next month.
The 6-foot, 170-pound defenseman also plays for AAA St. Louis Blues.
Team USA won the Five Nations Tournament in 2016 with a perfect 4-0, which was held in Frisco, Texas. USA will play Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany and Czech Republic on four consecutive days between Aug. 24-27.
Mcward was a part of the week-long Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp in Amherst, New York, which acts as a tryout for the Five Nations team.