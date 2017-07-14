St. Louisan Named to USA Hockey U17 Team

July 14, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: AAA, Cole Mcward, Five Nations Tournament, Missouri, St. Louis, St. Louis Blues, team, U16, U17, USA Hockey

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Fenton, Missouri native Cole Mcward earned a spot on the 2017 United States Under-17 Hockey Team, that will compete in the Five Nations Tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic next month.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defenseman also plays for AAA St. Louis Blues.

Team USA won the Five Nations Tournament in 2016 with a perfect 4-0, which was held in Frisco, Texas. USA will play Switzerland, Slovakia, Germany and Czech Republic on four consecutive days between Aug. 24-27.

Mcward was a part of the week-long Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp in Amherst, New York, which acts as a tryout for the Five Nations team.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen