Treatment Center Helps Recovering Addicts Stay on Track

July 14, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: addicts, opioids, recovery, Treatment Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A clinic in St. Louis is helping people overcome addiction to opioids.

The St. Louis Metro Treatment Center opens up at 5:15 a.m. with many people lining up for medicine and therapy to help overcome their addiction.

One person who did not not want to be identified says it’s a process.

“When you’re coming here, you might still use for the first week or two that you’re coming, until you get leveled out, and then everything’s great after that as long as you do it right,” he says.

Many people who show up early are working. They show up early to get treatment so they can get to work by business hours.

