Former Vogue Editor Hosts Fluid Fashion Show in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An exhibit at the St. Louis Art Museum brings a fashion icon back to St. Louis.
Former Vogue editor-at-large and former judge on America’s Next Top Model, Andre Leon Tally is coming back to St. Louis this weekend for a runway fashion show. Called “Fluid Fashion 18” the show was conceived by Tally after a visit to the museum to see the ‘Reigning Men’ exhibit, a look at men’s fashion from 1715 to 2015.
Tally says he was also inspired by the talented designers he met at the St. Louis Fashion Incubator, who’s designs will be featured on the runway.
“It’s gender fluid. In other words, all the clothes have been designed for women, but men can actually wear them and we’ve picked pieces that illustrate this point, I hope, to St. Louis. It certainly does in my ind,” Tally says.
Former NBC news anchor Tamron Hall, who left after the network hired a Fox News anchor, will walk in the 8 p.m. fashion show as well.