Woman Calls Off Wedding, Will Have Reception to Feed Homeless Instead

CBS Local — Sarah Cummins’ wedding was all planned, paid for and ready to go this weekend. Except she decided to call it off, for reasons she’s keeping to herself.

The only problem is the near $30,000 extravaganza is non-refundable.

Instead of letting the day go to waste, Cummins contacted homeless shelters to ensure that some good would come out of an otherwise unfortunate turn of events for the bride-to-be.

“It was really devastating to me,” said Cummins, via KHOU. “I called everyone, canceled, apologized, cried, called vendors, cried some more, and then I started feeling really sick about just throwing away all the food I ordered for the reception.”

Cummins will have the set up at the Ritz Charles altered a bit to accommodate the change in events.

“We’re doing all the same stuff, just arranging the tables differently, so there’s no head table for the bridal party, no cake table or gift table,” Cummins said.

Dayspring Center development director Cheryl Herzog is someone that Cummins got in contact with to set it all up, and Herzog thinks it’s an incredible thought.

“I was so touched that Sarah had taken a painful experience and turned it into a joyful one for families in need,” Herzog said. “It is truly a very kind gesture on her part.”

Cummins and her mother will arrive early to help arrange the venue, including setting up their own personally designed Eiffel Tower centerpieces.

“Being homeless is stressful for an entire family,” Herzog said. “I suspect having the chance to experience a delicious meal with your family in a beautiful space like the Ritz Charles will be very special for them.”

Cummins is glad she was able to find a silver lining from a terribly sad situation.

“I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from,” Cummins said. “I’ve worked so many weekends and so much overtime to pay for this, I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding.”

