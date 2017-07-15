St. Louis Firefighters Rescue Man from Burning Home

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis firefighters battled flames and trash Friday night to save a man from a burning home. Fire crews were called to a two-story home around 6:30 at Alabama and Holly Hills near Carondelet Park. St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby says crews couldn’t open the front door because of the items inside.
They found the man on the second floor and were able to get him out through an upstairs window. The home was gutted. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
