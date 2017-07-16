Car Lands On Roof Of St. Louis Home

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An unusual sight greeted first responders who arrived at a home in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 pm a vehicle became airborne and landed on the roof of the house in the 5900 block of Lillian, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The residents were not home at the time.

Deputy Chief of Special Operations Michael Arras said it appears the SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed when it struck the ramped lawn in front of the home.

“He had to be going 70 miles per hour at least,” he told KMOX News. “I don’t know if he had some type of a medical issue that he just lost consciousness and put his foot down on the gas, and it just went flying.”

Arras added that the home’s resident arrived while they were in the process of trying to extricate the driver and were “amazed” at the sight of the SUV on their roof.

The driver, who’s not being identified at this time, was taken to Barnes Jewish hospital in critical condition.

Dep. Chief Arras said neighbors complained that people drive too fast through the neighborhood all the time and even told him that there was another time that a car landed on the roof of a home in that neighborhood, but the teenage driver was able to walk away.