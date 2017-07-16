One Dead, Four Wounded in Overnight Shootings

Brian Kelly @brpkelly July 16, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Crime, guns, shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Of five people shot in St. Louis between Saturday night and Sunday morning, one is dead, one is in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

The murder happened just before 4 am Sunday. A man died at a hospital after being shot at Clara and Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

The man who is in critical condition was shot just before 1:30 a.m. at South Broadway and Catalan.

The night’s first shooting occurred at 11:20 pm, in the 4000 block of Potomac. The male victim suffered a hand wound.

Just over an hour later a man and woman suffered minor graze wounds in the 3100 block of Chippewa.

Police aren’t releasing information about suspects in any of the cases.

