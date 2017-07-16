Two Jamaica Residents Killed In SE Mo Accident

Brian Kelly @brpkelly July 16, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: blowout, Fatal accident, Florida, Jamaica, New Madrid County

NEW MADRID, MO (KMOX)– A tire blowout is blamed for a Saturday afternoon crash in southeast Missouri that killed two residents of Jamaica.

The Highway Patrol says the van carrying five Jamaicans and the driver from Arcadia, Fl. sustained the blowout while northbound on I-55 in New Madrid County.

The van left the highway and overturned, ejecting one passenger.

56-year-old Vanzola Warren was pronounced dead at the scene. 48-year-old Pansy Green-Whyte died after being flown to a hospital.  The other occupants suffered moderate to serious injuries.

