Barnhart Family Met By Copperhead Snake on Porch

July 17, 2017 8:31 PM
BARNHART, Mo. (KMOX) – A family in Barnhart makes a scary discovery on their porch – a copperhead snake.

Joe Jerek of the Department Conservation says the coldblooded reptiles like to get sun in the morning to warm up, but then will go find a shady spot as the day gets hotter.

He says never try to pick them up, rather use a shovel or rake or broom to scoot them away.

The snake is protected under Missouri Wildlife Code – so you can’t just kill them. However, they can only be killed if they present a threat.

Jerek also points out that venomous snakes eat rodents and birds and since they’re predators, they go where their dinner is which includes cities and urban settings.

