Family Goes to Court in Monica Sykes Murder Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Imagine sitting feet away from the man accused of shooting your daughter to death and dumping her body. That’s what the family of Monica Sykes is doing, and mother Regina Sykes said on Facebook, while it’s difficult, every time accused killer Ray Ellis is in court, he’s going to see her face.
“We will be there as her voice and her face, every single time he appears in court. We will be there and we will get justice for Monica. We will get justice for our daughter,” she says.
The 27-year-old’s attorney sought a bond reduction. A judge refused and the million dollar cash only bond remains in place. A probation revocation hearing is tomorrow.