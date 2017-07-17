Greitens’ Prescription Drug Plan Getting Mixed Reviews

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-While the St. Louis County Executive says the program Governor Eric Greitens established by executive order Monday isn’t a real prescription drug monitoring program, the president of a local addiction recovery center likes it.

County Executive Steve Stenger tells KMOX’s Mark Reardon that the governor’s plan is a PDMP “in name only.”

Stenger says it does nothing to stop addicts from doctor shopping, “It only covers a portion of the prescriptions filled every day,” he says. “Drug purchases that don’t go through a pharmacy benefit manager will not be covered by the executive order.”

St. Louis County has established its own PDMP, which several other counties have joined. Stenger says the county’s is a real program. “Whereas, the medical community participates in our prescription drug monitoring program, the medical community is not participating in what the Governor has proposed.”

Stenger is also concerned that the governor’s plan could hinder the progress made by the county. “I think there will be, invariably, confusion surrounding the two programs. Which program should be joined, which one should be participated in.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Assisted Recovery Centers of America in St. Louis, Percy Menzies, likes the governor’s approach. “The two portals from where they get medications, the pharmacies and physicians, those two are part of the team that are fighting this battle, I think that’s a real step forward.”

