Hollywood Horror Legend George Romero Dies at 77

July 17, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: George A. Romero, Night of the Living Dead, Zombies

George A. Romero, who launched the zombie film genre by helming the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, died on Sunday at the age of 77.

Confirmed by his manager Chris Roe stated, he died in his sleep following a battle with lung cancer.

“He died peacefully in his sleep, following a brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer, and leaves behind a loving family, many friends, and a filmmaking legacy that has endured, and will continue to endure, the test of time.”

Romero’s other films include several sequels to the cult classic Night of the Living Dead, such as Dawn of the Dad, Day of the Dead and Land of the Dead. He also directed The Crazies, a segment in the horror anthology movie Creepshow and even an episode of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Click here to read more. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen