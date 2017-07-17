Missouri Becomes Last State to Create Drug Monitoring Scheme

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri is no longer the only state without a prescription drug monitoring program.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday signed an executive order establishing a drug monitoring program that will focus on those prescribing the drugs and filling the prescriptions.

The announcement was made at Express Scripts, a suburban St. Louis based pharmaceutical provider. The company will be a private-sector partner in the state program.

Greitens says the state’s approach could potentially become a national model.

Missouri lawmakers for years have considered a drug monitoring program to combat doctor shopping and prescription opioid addiction. But efforts have until now failed, largely because of privacy concerns about keeping medical information in a database.

