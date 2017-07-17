O’Fallon Sports Park Already a Home Run

July 17, 2017 8:30 AM
O’FALLON, ILL. (KMOX) – They aren’t even finished yet but the expansion of the sports park in O’Fallon, Illinois is already paying dividends.

Eight turf fields are under construction at the 12-year-old sports park. Mayor Herb Roach says interest is high.

“We not only have a booking for next summer…we have a couple of tournaments coming in November already,” he says.

Five tournaments to be exact are book for this fall including the Kixx United and a college showcase. A recent study shows the sports park generates $6 million a year in economic impact for the metro east community. Bonds were issued for this expansion. The mayor says they’re being paid for with the increase in the hotel/motel tax money.

