Rauner Aide Fired After One Day For Twitter Comments

July 17, 2017 9:27 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KMOX) – One of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s newest hires is out of a job – after his first day.

Ben Tracy was dismissed for racially charged and homophobic messages found on his Twitter account.

He was brought in as Rauner’s personal assistant during last week’s widespread staff shake up. The tweets used an “F” word to describe gay people and suggested body slamming reporters is a winning formula for Illinois among other messages.

A new spokeswoman for the governor’s office told the Chicago Sun-Times the tweets are unacceptable and confirmed Tracy no longer works for the administration.

