Reports: Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Late-Night Bar Altercation

July 17, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dallas Cowboys running back, and St. Louis-native, Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in a bar altercation late Sunday evening in Dallas.

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the altercation was between Elliott and a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas. Another report from Sports Illustrated says there are multiple reports of Elliott hitting a DJ at Clutch Bar.

Dallas Police reportedly did not arrest Elliott, but authorities were called to the bar Sunday evening.

Elliott was already awaiting for a resolution of an NFL investigation into a domestic violence incident that took place in 2016. He was accused by Tiffany Thompson, last July, of assaulting her in a car.

Elliott has denied the alleged Columbus, Ohio incident and authorities there declined to bring charges.

Elliott scored 15 touchdowns last season, and led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards, helping the Cowboys win the NFC East.

He graduated from John Burroughs High School in St. Louis.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen