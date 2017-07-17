Reports: Ezekiel Elliott Involved in Late-Night Bar Altercation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dallas Cowboys running back, and St. Louis-native, Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly involved in a bar altercation late Sunday evening in Dallas.
According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the altercation was between Elliott and a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas. Another report from Sports Illustrated says there are multiple reports of Elliott hitting a DJ at Clutch Bar.
Dallas Police reportedly did not arrest Elliott, but authorities were called to the bar Sunday evening.
Elliott was already awaiting for a resolution of an NFL investigation into a domestic violence incident that took place in 2016. He was accused by Tiffany Thompson, last July, of assaulting her in a car.
Elliott has denied the alleged Columbus, Ohio incident and authorities there declined to bring charges.
Elliott scored 15 touchdowns last season, and led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards, helping the Cowboys win the NFC East.
He graduated from John Burroughs High School in St. Louis.