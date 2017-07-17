Rombach Farms Announces Closure

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KMOX) – The owners of a popular fall destination in West St. Louis County are speaking out on social media after announcing it will close its doors following decades in business.

Rombach Farms and Pumpkin Patch has been open for several decades but is closing due to a family dispute.

Marcia and Chip Rombach posted on Facebook “due to circumstances beyond our control we are closing”. The post goes on to say “big businesses are NOT running us out down here…There were three Rombach brothers that owned this farm. There is one surviving aunt from the previous generation. To make a long story short, one of the [inheritors] is suing my husband and aunt to sell. It’s very sad.”

The Rombachs say they are not opening this fall. There is a very slim chance they’ll come back next year for what they call a good bye hurrah.