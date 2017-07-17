STL ArtWorks Teaches More than Art

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Students may be learning more about art, but St. Louis ArtWorks is also teaching them about life. 18-year-old Annalise has been in the program for three years and helped paint a mural this summer.

“Apart form art skills we also learn job and life skills, so I’ve learned a lot about banking and I’ve learned a lot about making a job portfolio and updating my resume,” she says.

Annalise says she has also learned the importance of eye contact and the impact a lack of it can have during an interview. She hopes to pursue a career in Art Therapy. Apprentices in the three-dimensional design program have been creating a commissioned sculpture to be installed near the Katy Trail while other Apprentices are building decorative Little Lending Libraries that will be available for purchase during the sale. The St. ArtWorks Summer Sale of pieces created by the students takes place this Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ArtWorks building at 5959 Delmar Blvd.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook