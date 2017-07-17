Winnie the Pooh Blacklisted in China

July 17, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: blacklist, China, Memes, winnie the pooh

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What could be more innocent than a talking stuffed bear? Apparently China doesn’t share America’s love of Winnie the Pooh. The cartoon has been banned after a online comparisons likened the silly old bear to the country’s President Xi Jinping.

While that’s not the official reason, internet memes and photos comparing Pooh to the president have been floating around for several years, and recently, internet searches for ““Little Bear Winnie” as he’s known in China came back with a message about “illegal content”.

The communist regime in China is acutely aware of any criticism to the President, and it seems that not even Winnie the Pooh in immune.

