Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In St. Louis

By Lisa Payne-Naeger

Running. People do it for a lot of different reasons. It’s personal. That’s why shoe manufacturers have designed a vast line of athletic shoes to meet the very personal and individual needs of every runner. Don’t you want to shop for the right shoes for you, from someone who can focus just on you. St. Louis has a number of independent shoe retailers with that philosophy in mind. So go out and shop for the exact shoes to meet your personal needs at a store that can make you their number one priority.

Big River Running Company

14047 Manchester Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

(636) 394-5500

www.bigriverrunning.com



The folks at Big River are seriously into running! Yes, they’ve got what ever you need in the way of running shoes. And they’ve also got 3 convenient locations for you shop, so there is no reason to not start on your running routine. All the latest running shoe brands are available for you as well as any other running gear, clothing, and accessories. They want you to love running as much as they do. In that effort they also sponsor and highlight other sponsors of a myriad of running events for you to enjoy. You won’t miss one race or event if you regularly monitor their website. And if you want to improve your style, or are just beginning your running career they also offer running clinics, personal training, and coaching for any level of runner you happen to be. So, drop in and pick up a pair of shoes and join the Big River Racing Team. You’ll have a blast and enjoy all the physical benefits of running.

Related: Top Running Trails In St. Louis

Fleet Feet Sports

278 THF Blvd.

Chesterfield, MO 63005

(855) 588-2786 x2

www.fleetfeetstlouis.com



When you look at the Fleet Feet Sports website, you may not pickup, at first, that they are a sports shoe retailer. That’s because their first love is running. The retail stores are the support system for that effort. That’s true passion. But don’t be confused, they are absolutely a fabulous running shoe retailer. They have it all. You can shop online or at any one of their five locations across the St. Louis region and get great personal service and just the right fit. Then check out the other services they offer. Then, read the blog, lace up the shoes and take off. It’s a great place to commune with others who love running as much as you do.

Laurie’s Shoes Inc.

9916 Manchester Road

St. Louis, MO 63122

(314) 961-1642

www.lauriesshoes.com



Laurie’s Shoes has been around for more than 60 years, and maybe that’s because they are a shoe company that really works to meet the individual foot wear needs of each and every individual customer. All feet are not created equal, and when you shop for shoes, you must have a variety of styles and sizes from which to choose. Laurie’s is well known across the St. Louis region for being just that. When shopping for running shoes, it is imperative that you have a well designed, fitting and constructed shoe to fit your running style. They carry some of the hottest brands in athletic shoes, like Converse, Adidas, and New Balance in a variety of styles and sizes, so you can get the right shoe with the right fit for your running routine. And when you’re not running the have an even bigger selection of shoes for a variety of occasions, so check those out too.

Related: Top Running Clubs In St. Louis