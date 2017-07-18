Greitens Makes Carrying Overdose-Reversing Drug State Policy

Brian Kelly (@brpkelly) July 18, 2017 4:11 PM By Brian Kelly
Filed Under: Gov. Eric Greitens, Gov. Greitens, Heroin, NACDA, Narcan, opioids, overdose

OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOX) – A day after signing an executive order establishing a prescription drug database in Missouri, Gov. Eric Greitens Tuesday signed an executive order making it state policy for law enforcement officers to carry the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

“Today what we’re doing is saving lives,” Greitens said after the signing at the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse office in Olivette.

As parents of children who have died from heroin overdose look on, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signs legislation that will provide tools to fight opioid addiction, in Olivette, Missouri on July 18, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt (UPI)

“It’s become now the policy of the state of Missouri, that our law enforcement officers, our members of Missouri State Highway Patrol, our park rangers, our conservation agents are going to be trained on using Narcan.”

The order does not require local authorities to use and be trained on the drug, but Greitens says the state will be expanding the training to them and encouraging them to also carry the drug.

The effort is being funded by a $5.5 million federal grant. The state will also be looking for additional funding.

