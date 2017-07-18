Healthcare Cuts Could Mean Less Help for Seniors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Growing concerns that a popular in-home health care program for Illinois seniors would be gutted by proposed cuts.
State representative Katie Stuart hosted what she called an “emergency” town hall meeting to discuss the situation with local senior service providers.
The Edwardsville Democrat says Governor Bruce Rauner is proposing to slash the budget for the Community Cares program by $120 million.
“Currently you could have a senior who maybe gets some help with some medical needs, maybe some help with some housework and possibly personal hygienic care and things like that plus some preparation of meals and other things,” she says.
According to the Illinois Alliance for Retired American and SEIU Health Care, the cuts would not only reduce in-home services by up to one-third, they would expose seniors to a “revolving door of strangers” in their homes.