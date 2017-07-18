Inmates Plead For Help in Sweltering Heat

July 18, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: air conditioning, heat, heat wave, inmates, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Inmates at St. Louis’s medium security facility and workhouse on Hall Street, called out to passers by for help as they sweltered in the heat wave Tuesday.

The inmates were trying to get visitors’ attention by calling out for help, reportedly, because there’s no air conditioning in the building.

Their pleas were captured on video and posted on Facebook. *Warning: Video contains some graphic language*

A shift commander who answered the phone at the workhouse Tuesday night, said she wasn’t aware of any such video posted to social media.

