Missouri Woman Accused of Defrauding $200K From Law Firm

Associated Press July 18, 2017 6:22 PM
Filed Under: bookkeeper, cash fees, Crime, Documents, embezzlement, false bank statements, manager, Robyn Smith, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A federal indictment accuses an east-central Missouri woman of embezzling more than $200,000 from a law firm where she worked as a bookkeeper and office manager.

Federal prosecutors in St. Louis say 54-year-old Robyn Smith of Mexico, Missouri was arrested Tuesday on the July 12 indictment that accuses her of mail fraud.

The indictment alleges that from 2011 to 2016, Smith stole cash fees and created false bank documents to present to the firm’s managing partner to further her scheme.

The felony count is punishable by up to two decades in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Online court records don’t show whether Smith has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen