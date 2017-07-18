Sen. McCain’s Surgery Significant, Not Risky

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Senator John McCain is recovering following surgery to remove a blood clot. Dr. Jeroen Coppens is Neurosurgeon with SLUCare and SSM health SLU hospital says a pathologist will look at the clot to determine the cause. Senator McCain’s office says the clot was discovered during a check up, but Dr. Coppens describes some symptoms that could alert you that something is wrong.

“Anybody who has worsening headaches and eventually develops a little bit of confusion, nausea and vomiting then those are very alarming signs that there may be a process going on in your brain tissue that is expanding,” he says.

He says although this is a significant operation, he says it is not super risky, saying what is encouraging is that if someone is asymptomatic, it increases the likelihood of a full recovery.

