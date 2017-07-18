SLMPD/FBI Form Carjacking Task Force

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-The recent rash of south-side carjackings and robberies has prompted St. Louis Police and the FBI to form a task force to find the criminals.

It’s made up of detectives from the first, second and third districts and FBI agents. “This allows them to focus all their attention on this one problem which, since there are weapons involved, it’s one we’re very serious about,” says First District Commander, Captain Steven Mueller.

“They’ll be looking through the cases,” says Mueller. “They’ll be looking for additional forensics around, particularly electronics, and see if we can find some video or other things that will help us identify and solve these crimes.”

Mueller says bringing in FBI agents provides the department with more resources, including electronic surveillance, which he didn’t want to describe further.

Mueller believes there are several groups of two to six criminals who are committing the crimes. He says it appears they are following their victims home, where they confront them.

He says the task force will remain in place, until their task is completed.

