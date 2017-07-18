TSA Hosts Gun Travel Demonstration

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A record number of guns were checked in at U.S. airports last year. Now, TSA officials want to show the public how to best travel with a firearm.
TSA says there’s a right way to fly with your guns and a wrong way. And bringing them to a checkpoint is definitely the wrong way.
Today at 10 a.m, TSA will have a demonstration for the local media on the proper way to fly with a firearm. KMOX will be there and have full coverage.
Last year, a record number of guns were discovered at U.S. airports, nearly 3400. That’s up more than 700 from the year before.