‘A’ Grades May Not be Accurate Anymore

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – American high school students are bringing home more report cards bearing A’s, but that’s only part of the story.
A averages have climbed dramatically over the last 20 years while at the same time SAT scores are trending the other way.
University of Georgia researchers concluded that high school grades are being inflated, which means that many students are not ready for college. The notion that A grades might not be an accurate reflection of student achievement appears to be validated by other studies that show high school students generally are finding the transition to college difficult.