Barnes-Jewish Employee Carjacked in Broad Daylight

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Barnes-Jewish hospital employee was the victim of an armed robbery in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon at the Duncan Central Garage.

The victim’s car was stolen from the fourth floor of the garage, and later crashed on Taylor Avenue, according to an email alert sent to employees.

The suspect is a black male wearing a white T-shirt, and “public safety believes they have the suspect confined in the perimeter or Forest Park and Taylor,” and police are on the scene, according to the alert.

The following email was sent to Barnes-Jewish employees about 11:30 a.m.:

“An armed robbery of an employee was just reported at the Duncan Central Garage, fourth floor. The suspect is an African American male wearing a white t-shirt. The victim’s car was stolen and later crashed on Taylor. Public safety believes they have the suspect confined in the perimeter of Forest Park and Taylor and the St. Louis Police Department is on the scene. Please call Public Safety at 314-362-0750 should you have any further concerns. The safety of our employees, patients and visitors is a top priority and we will be providing updates.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

