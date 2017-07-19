City Starts Pushing Tax Hike For Police Raises

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson admits much is riding on a November ballot measure that would raise money for police salaries in the city.
Now the city’s in the process of working to gather public support for the proposed half-cent sales tax increase.
But Jeff Roorda, Business Manager for the City Police Union, claims those efforts are being hampered by the lack of a contract agreement.
“Nobody wants to invest in this, unless we have taken a position in favor of it,” Roorda says. “We can’t do that until we know, for certain, what this means for our officers.”
The November ballot item would raise just under $20 million, about $12.8 million of that would go toward police raises to combat flight to the county – which approved Prop P earlier this year.