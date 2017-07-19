Greitens Will Not Sign Minimum Wage Bill

July 19, 2017 7:14 AM
Filed Under: bill, Minimum Wage, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, sign

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens reaffirmed yesterday that he will allow the bill reversing St. Louis’ minimum wage increase to become law without signing it.

When asked why he won’t sign the measure, Greitens again criticized the politicians in St. Louis who he says passed a policy that would have failed on his two priorities, more and larger private sector paychecks.

He then turned his focus to state lawmakers.

“The legislature had the opportunity to act on this early and to do it right. They failed to do it early, so I wanted to also send a clear message that I expect the legislature to do their job and to it on time,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen