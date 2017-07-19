Greitens Will Not Sign Minimum Wage Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens reaffirmed yesterday that he will allow the bill reversing St. Louis’ minimum wage increase to become law without signing it.
When asked why he won’t sign the measure, Greitens again criticized the politicians in St. Louis who he says passed a policy that would have failed on his two priorities, more and larger private sector paychecks.
He then turned his focus to state lawmakers.
“The legislature had the opportunity to act on this early and to do it right. They failed to do it early, so I wanted to also send a clear message that I expect the legislature to do their job and to it on time,” he says.